RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $11.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $11.01 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $207.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.36.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 46,629 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares in the company, valued at $25,601,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,124,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,836,737.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 46,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 100,309 shares of company stock valued at $824,351. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RE/MAX by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 334,290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at $1,778,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 151,036 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 767.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 96,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

