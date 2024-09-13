Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.29). Approximately 3,599,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 841,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.70 ($1.30).

Reach Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £317.40 million, a P/E ratio of 767.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.90.

Get Reach alerts:

Reach Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Reach’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional commercial news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, DevonLive, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.