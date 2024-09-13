ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY) Insider Marc Washbourne Acquires 35,000 Shares

ReadyTech Holdings Limited (ASX:RDY – Get Free Report) insider Marc Washbourne bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.79 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,720.00 ($65,146.67).

ReadyTech Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.12.

ReadyTech Company Profile

ReadyTech Holdings Limited provides technology-based solutions in Australia. It operates in three segments: Education and Work Pathways; Workforce Solutions; and Government and Justice. The Education and Work Pathways segment offers cloud-based student and learning management systems for education and training providers to manage the student lifecycle from student enrolment to course completion.

