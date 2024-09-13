Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,279 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.47% of Realty Income worth $216,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,083,000 after buying an additional 771,313 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

