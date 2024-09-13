Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/11/2024 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $308.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Essex Property Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $283.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $282.00 to $294.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $290.00 to $309.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $314.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $264.00 to $301.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $267.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Essex Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $261.00 to $283.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ESS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.48. 155,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.02. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $312.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

