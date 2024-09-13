ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0000

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $0.70 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00107985 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011579 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.