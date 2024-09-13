ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.51 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $0.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00108297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011238 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.