Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $429.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.50 ($5.62) and traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.66). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.62), with a volume of 834,028 shares traded.

Redde Northgate Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £972.30 million, a P/E ratio of 753.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

