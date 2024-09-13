Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Short Interest Update

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDWWF remained flat at $6.15 during trading hours on Friday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

About Redrow

Featured Stories

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

