Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.60.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. Barclays dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,738 shares of company stock worth $715,499. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after buying an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,356,000 after buying an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

