RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $298.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $262.00 to $298.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.60.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $254.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $188.24 and a 1 year high of $261.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,196,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 172,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after acquiring an additional 148,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,806,000 after acquiring an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

