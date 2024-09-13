Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 465 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 465 ($6.08) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 377.30 ($4.93) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.39. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 361.70 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 615.40 ($8.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,517.66 ($15,061.67). 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

