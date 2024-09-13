Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.79) Per Share

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the year. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $3.00 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after buying an additional 2,041,612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 212.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,372,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 115,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

