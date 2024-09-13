Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $817,909.85

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $817,909.85 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,226.20 or 0.99942493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001000 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10137963 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $685,033.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

