Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$346,450.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -2.56.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
