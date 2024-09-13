RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $350.00 at TD Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $325.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.50.

Shares of RH stock traded up $60.24 on Friday, reaching $316.73. 2,089,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,331. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.85. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of RH by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

