RH’s (RH) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RH to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $256.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.85. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of RH by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RH by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in RH by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 64,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

