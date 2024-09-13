Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 8.90 Per Share

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RCDO opened at GBX 480 ($6.28) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 500.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 476.93. The company has a market capitalization of £298.66 million, a P/E ratio of -48,600.00 and a beta of 0.58. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 394.01 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.22 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCDO. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.55) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

