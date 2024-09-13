RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 19,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
