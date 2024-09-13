Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires Shares of 313,400 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,425,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

