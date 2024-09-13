Robeco Schweiz AG Has $116.88 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,670 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 2.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $116,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $895.91 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $856.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.53.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

