Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 189,635 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,635 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $58,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $81.13 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

