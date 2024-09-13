Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $46,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.03.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

