Robeco Schweiz AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.68% of Valmont Industries worth $37,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 58.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $272.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $307.67. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

