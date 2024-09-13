Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 13,595 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.