Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 41,571 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,571 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,360 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

