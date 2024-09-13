Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 55,000 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.23% of XPeng worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.