Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Trading Down 7.7%

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 103,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rockcliff Metals Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43.

Rockcliff Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockcliff Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockcliff Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.