Rocket Lab USA’s (RKLB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

