ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.55

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 96091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

ROHM Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.50 million. On average, analysts predict that ROHM Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

