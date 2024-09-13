Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROIV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.15.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.12 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,506,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,192 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $17,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.