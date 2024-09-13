Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Roku stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,491 shares of company stock valued at $355,755. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 238.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

