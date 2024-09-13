Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.61

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 1573106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

