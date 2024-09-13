Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sow Good in a report released on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Sow Good’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sow Good’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Sow Good in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sow Good from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sow Good Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOWG opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. Sow Good has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Sow Good had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sow Good

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOWG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Sow Good in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sow Good during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sow Good in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

