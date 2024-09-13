Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$17.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of DPM opened at C$13.34 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$13.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.8411348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

