Royal Bank of Canada Raises Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $12.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $709.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $69,984 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $57,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.