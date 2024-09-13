RS Crum Inc. Acquires Shares of 640 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $303.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average is $311.32. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

