RS Crum Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,916,118,000 after purchasing an additional 473,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,802,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $915.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $540.23 and a 12 month high of $918.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $860.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $804.43. The stock has a market cap of $405.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,560,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. TD Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

