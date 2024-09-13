RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $117.95 and last traded at $118.17. 872,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,025,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

