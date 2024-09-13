Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBRK. Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Down 8.3 %

Rubrik stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $4,117,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,115,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.