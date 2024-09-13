RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,004. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.01%. Equities research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

