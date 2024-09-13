Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 206.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,301,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

R stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $145.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

