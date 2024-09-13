Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Down 47.1% in August

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 25,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,098.84% and a net margin of 96.63%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.