Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Trading Up 4.1%

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.28. 976,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,233,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Safety Shot Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Shot had a negative return on equity of 542.31% and a negative net margin of 2,494.21%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Shot

Safety Shot Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safety Shot in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Shot in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safety Shot in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.