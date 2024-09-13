Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Safran Stock Performance

Safran Company Profile

SAFRY stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. Safran has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $59.30.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

