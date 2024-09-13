Saga Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.16 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Saga has a total market cap of $137.26 million and approximately $29.16 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,032,126,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,726,214 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,032,080,789 with 101,709,488 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.35309149 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $29,345,886.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.