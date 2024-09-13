Saga (SAGA) One Day Volume Tops $36.28 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Saga has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $148.90 million and $36.28 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.95 or 0.00261522 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,032,230,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,764,161 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,032,080,789 with 101,709,488 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.35309149 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $29,345,886.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.