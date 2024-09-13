Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 1.6%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $242.01 and last traded at $242.12. Approximately 923,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,541,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $242.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $874,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

