Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,618.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,521 shares of company stock valued at $102,328 and sold 27,655 shares valued at $260,087. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.