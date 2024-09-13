Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

